LI Food Bank Distributing Holiday Turkeys To Veterans In Need

This Thanksgiving Island Harvest Food Bank will donate 350 turkeys to Long Island veterans as a part of its Project Hope program.

Christopher Joseph, an Iraq War veteran, is spending the days leading up to Thanksgiving distributing turkeys to veterans and their families.

Project Hope distributes food three times a month to veterans in need and connects them to services that can help provide stability.

Joseph knows firsthand the struggles some veterans face.

“Because I’ve been in that position. I’m a veteran. When things came hard for me when I came back home and I couldn’t work anymore, fell behind on my mortgage, people helped me. So I’m just giving back.”

Island Harvest has collected 10,000 pounds of food so far for the holidays, but still needs more donations and volunteers for the season.