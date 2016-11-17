© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hearings Held On LI Parkway Improvement Projects

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 17, 2016 at 9:46 AM EST
sunkenmeadowparkway_flickrdougkerr_161117.jpg
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr
Sunken Meadow Parkway on Long Island, New York.

New York State transportation officials want to modernize parkways on Long Island to make them safer and less congested.

A public hearing was held Wednesday night in Kings Park, and another will be held Thursday night in Brentwood on proposals for the Sagtikos and Sunken Meadow State Parkways.

Eileen Peters, with the Department of Transportation Long Island office, says many residents want the DOT to upgrade state roads, like the Sagtikos and Sunken Meadow State Parkways, while preserving their historical character.  

“They certainly were not built by Robert Moses in the 1930s, and the 1940s, to accommodate today’s mega traffic volumes. We have some of the highest traffic volumes in the state.”

Peters says the DOT is evaluating proposals to widen the parkways, repair and replace bridges, and lengthen on and off ramps.

She says the first project will be completed next summer on some on and off ramps on the Northern State Parkway in Western Suffolk, an area that the DOT has highlighted as a problem.

“There is a grave concern there with the excessive traffic congestion and crashes,” Peters says.

The state of New York is funding that project. The DOT says it’s still looking for funding for other projects on Long Island.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong Island
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen