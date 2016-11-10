Suffolk County Legislature Approves $2.9 Billion Budget

The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a $2.9 billion county budget for 2017, including $60 million in fees and taxes.

Police district property taxes will increase by 4 percent, and there will be a new $300 filing fee on mortgages.

The budget also doubles the administrative fee on moving violations to $60, but there won’t be an increase for red light camera tickets.

Lawmakers voted not to borrow $26 million for police retirement pay. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will instead have to negotiate new terms with the unions.

The legislature’s Budget Review Office says the county will rely on $194 million in borrowing and one-time budget measures.

Bellone is expected to sign the budget.