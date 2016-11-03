© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

North Branford Woman Named Conn. Teacher Of The Year

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 3, 2016 at 10:54 AM EDT
On Tuesday Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that Lauren Danner, a biology teacher from North Branford High School, has been named Connecticut's 2017 Teacher of the Year. State and local officials joined Mrs. Danner at her school on Tuesday to deliver th

Lauren Danner, a biology teacher from North Branford, has been named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2017. Lauren Danner has taught at North Branford High School for seven years. She says teaching is her second career.   

“I started out as a research scientist hoping to positively impact the lives of others through scientific discovery. While I loved working in a lab, I realized I was too much of a talker and a storyteller to be working silently for most of my day. I found my true calling when I began teaching.”

Danner spoke at her high school during an assembly announcing the award. She succeeds 2016 Teacher of the Year, Jahana Hayes of Waterbury. Hayes went on to become the 2016 National Teacher of the Year.  

