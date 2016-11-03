North Branford Woman Named Conn. Teacher Of The Year

Lauren Danner, a biology teacher from North Branford, has been named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2017. Lauren Danner has taught at North Branford High School for seven years. She says teaching is her second career.

“I started out as a research scientist hoping to positively impact the lives of others through scientific discovery. While I loved working in a lab, I realized I was too much of a talker and a storyteller to be working silently for most of my day. I found my true calling when I began teaching.”

Danner spoke at her high school during an assembly announcing the award. She succeeds 2016 Teacher of the Year, Jahana Hayes of Waterbury. Hayes went on to become the 2016 National Teacher of the Year.