Ex-Suffolk Police Chief Sentenced To 46 Months

Former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke was sentenced to 46 months in prison for beating a chained suspect and then covering it up. Burke pleaded for mercy, but received little.

Clean shaven and dressed in his tan jail uniform, Burke apologized to the court, his subordinates in the police department, and the people of Suffolk County. He painted his three-year cover up as a single incident in a 31-year career of service.

Burke was convicted on civil rights and conspiracy charges after beating a handcuffed suspect who had broken into his car. Burke then orchestrated a cover up of the incident. Christopher Loeb, whom Burke had attacked, was also in prison uniform at court. Loeb clenched his fists as he told the judge that Burke shook his foundation of trust in law enforcement and that he will never feel safe again with police.

The judge called Burke “a dictator” and was unmoved by the 87 people who wrote and spoke on Burke’s behalf.

After the sentencing, former police detective and current County Legislator Rob Trotta said he thinks this is the beginning of the end of corruption in Suffolk County.

“I hope there’s more arrests. I believe there’s more people involved in this conspiracy. I think there are people in the district attorney’s office involved in this. And I hope they all come to justice,” Trotta said.

Under Burke’s plea deal with federal prosecutors, the government recommended 51 months in prison. After court, U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said that he was satisfied and what the judge handed down was close enough. Officials have also signaled more arrests are likely for those who aided Burke’s corruption.