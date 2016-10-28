4 Years After Sandy, Some On L.I. Still Struggle With Mental Health Issues

The fourth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy is this weekend, and some Long Islanders still feel its effects.

Rebecca Schwartz, a psychologist at Northwell Health, worked with over 800 Long Island residents after the storm. She says that even after getting back into their homes, they’re still suffering from the trauma four years later.

Schwartz says, “The more things that happened to you as a result of the hurricane, the more likely you were to experience elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD and general stress.”

Schwartz says that after the experience of Hurricane Katrina, the emphasis with Sandy was to put people back in their homes as soon as possible but that aid agencies often overlooked residents’ mental health. Schwartz has worked for the past two years to link affected residents to mental health services and hopefully to get their care paid for.

“During the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, we had Project Hope in there and Red Cross in there, but funding for those have ended, and honestly the funding for Project Restoration, my study, is ending shortly as well. And more funding is needed.”

Schwartz says communities on Long Island’s South Shore, the Rockaways, and Staten Island are still in need of Sandy-related mental health services.