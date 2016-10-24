Bridgeport Holds 'Re-Entry' Resource Fair For Formerly Incarcerated

Social service groups in Bridgeport, Connecticut, met with hundreds of formerly incarcerated people on Monday to give them help with things like jobs and housing. It’s part of a city initiative to help people re-enter the workforce after serving prison time.

Dan Braccio, with Bridgeport-based Career Resources, opened a center in the city earlier this month to help people find jobs and other services out of prison. He says resource fairs like this help them understand they can get another shot at life even after serving time.

“These are citizens that are coming back to their home. You know, it’s a societal stigma. They kind of wear a scarlet ‘F’ on their head for felony, and a lot of the times there’s not a lot of forgiveness that goes on,” Braccio says.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim declared October ‘Second Chance’ month, which he says means focusing on giving formerly incarcerated people another shot.

“Every time we help someone with a second chance, and they become a contributing member, it makes us more collectively strong, whether it’s as a family, whether it’s as a community, whether it’s as a city, state or a country,” Ganim says.

Ganim is almost a year into his term as mayor. He made an unlikely comeback after serving seven years in prison on federal corruption charges stemming from his time as mayor more than 10 years ago.