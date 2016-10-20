Southampton Hospital Hopes To Open New Facility

Southampton Hospital wants to build an emergency and urgent care facility in the town of East Hampton.

Although no patients would be admitted for treatment, the facility would provide an emergency room, along with radiology services and a blood draw station for South Fork residents.

Marsha Kenny, the director of public affairs for Southampton Hospital, says East Hampton residents need an ER nearby, especially with summer traffic.

“So during the season, which goes from May, June, into September, we are greatly concerned that people on the far eastern end of Long Island are not able to access emergency care in a timely way,” Kenny says.

If a site for the facility is picked by the end of the year, the hospital could apply for a $10 million grant from the state Department of Health to help fund the project.

Southampton Hospital needs to raise over $35 million to build the facility.