Corruption Charges Thrown Out For Ex-Hartford Mayor

On Wednesday former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez had his 2010 corruption conviction formally thrown out in court. Perez, a Democrat, was mayor from 2001 to 2010. He had been found guilty of accepting a contractor's bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.

Despite his conviction being thrown out, Perez is still not in the clear.

That’s because state prosecutors say they intend to retry Perez on the extortion and bribery charges.

Perez had been sentenced to three years in prison but had remained free pending appeal.

In July the state's highest court upheld a lower court ruling that state prosecutors improperly combined two cases against Perez into a single trial.

Prosecutors say Perez is expected to appear in court again on November 14.