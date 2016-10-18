Squabbling In Hartford Over Budget Deficit

Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy is pushing back on allegations that his administration is holding off until after the November 8 election to let voters know Connecticut is facing huge budget deficit projections.

Leaders of the GOP minority in the state legislature want a hearing into a media report that says that last month Governor Malloy’s budget office disclosed a deficit to state agencies, while reporting to the state comptroller 14 days later that no shortfall existed. Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, a North Haven Republican, alleges this is similar to what happened two years ago when Malloy was up for re-election.

“Two years ago Governor Malloy said that there is no deficit, there won’t be a deficit, in fact we are going to have a surplus. And it wasn’t until after the election, two weeks thereafter, all of a sudden we had this magical deficit that hit us,” Fasano says.

Malloy dismisses the allegation.

“The whole thing is silly. I think that we don’t hide budget data. We put it out there pretty quickly. And I think the next big date is the 20th of this month, which, you know there will be a letter that says where we are.”

The Republicans say they are yet to get the support of the Democratic majority in the legislature for a hearing on budget deficit projections before the November 8 election.