© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NYS Financial Dept. Slams Comptroller Over Hedge Fund Fees

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 18, 2016 at 11:58 AM EDT
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Mike Groll
/
AP
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli at a news conference in February in Albany, N.Y.

New York’s Department of Financial Services blasted New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, saying it’s wasted almost $4 billion in fees to hedge funds.

DiNapoli manages the $180 billion taxpayer-funded retirement plan for state workers, which has about four percent invested with hedge funds. But a report by DFS says those investments performed worse and came with higher fees.

The comptroller’s office says hedge funds are an important part of a diverse portfolio. It also adds that it is in the process of negotiating lower fees.

Monday’s report is the latest in an ongoing feud between DiNapoli and Governor Andrew Cuomo. Earlier this year, DiNapoli issued a scathing report that said Cuomo’s tax break programs are a waste of money.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoThomas DiNapoli
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane