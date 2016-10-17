Reaction At UConn After Campus Fire Truck Runs Over Student

Connecticut State police are investigating the death of a UConn student on Sunday morning at the Storrs campus. Officials say Jeffny Pally, a sophomore from West Hartford, was struck and killed by a university fire vehicle.

Officials say Pally’s body was not found until an hour and a half after she was struck. She was found by firefighters returning from a call.

The firefighter driving the vehicle that struck Pally has been placed on administrative leave.

Senior Amar Batra said Pally’s death has been shocking for the entire campus.

“For somebody who's a member of the UConn community, it’s just like basically dropped like a raincloud for the whole campus. Everyone’s sad. It’s normally homecoming weekend, which is normally a really happy time and this has kind of changed that,” Batra said.

In a statement, UConn President Susan Herbst called it "a heartbreaking and tragic loss" and extended sympathy to Pally's family and friends. The university referred all questions to state police.