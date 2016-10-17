Environmentalists Urge Yes Vote To Extend Preservation Fund

On Election Day, towns on Long Island’s East End will vote on whether or not to extend the Peconic Bay Region Community Preservation Fund for 20 more years.

The preservation fund has allowed a two percent real estate sales tax to be used for conservation programs in Southold, East Hampton, Shelter Island, Riverhead and Southampton.

John Halsey, president of the Peconic Land Trust, says the money will now be used to help fund a different type of conservation.

“The extension of the community preservation fund through 2050 will enable up to 20 percent of the funds generated to be used for water quality purposes,” Halsey said.

Extension of the preservation fund will be Proposition One on the November 8 ballot.