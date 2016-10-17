© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Environmentalists Urge Yes Vote To Extend Preservation Fund

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published October 17, 2016 at 10:24 AM EDT
peconiclandtrust_fb_161017.jpg
Courtesy of Peconic Land Trust
/
Facebook
Representatives from Peconic Land Trust, Long Island Farm Bureau, and other agricultural organizations gathered on Thursday to advocate for the extension of the Community Preservation Fund on November 8.

On Election Day, towns on Long Island’s East End will vote on whether or not to extend the Peconic Bay Region Community Preservation Fund for 20 more years.

The preservation fund has allowed a two percent real estate sales tax to be used for conservation programs in Southold, East Hampton, Shelter Island, Riverhead and Southampton.

John Halsey, president of the Peconic Land Trust, says the money will now be used to help fund a different type of conservation.

“The extension of the community preservation fund through 2050 will enable up to 20 percent of the funds generated to be used for water quality purposes,” Halsey said.

Extension of the preservation fund will be Proposition One on the November 8 ballot.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentSuffolk County