Save The Sound Releases 2016 Report Card

The Connecticut Fund for the Environment and its Save the Sound program released its 2016 report card that grades the water quality of Long Island Sound.

Although the eastern part of the Sound scored much higher than the western side, Save the Sound’s New York Director Tracy Brown says that nitrogen pollution from Long Island poses a significant risk to the Sound.

“Sometimes when you see fish die off and toxic algal blooms and coastal marshland can be lost in areas where there is too much nitrogen in the water,” Brown said.

Save the Sound will work with local community groups to assign grades to the more than 110 harbors that border the Sound.