Poll: Suozzi, Zeldin Lead Congressional Races On L.I.

With less than a month to go before the election, two contested congressional races on Long Island are starting to come into focus.

A Newsday/Siena College poll shows former Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat, leading Republican State Senator Jack Martins, by 16 percentage points in the race for the 3rd Congressional District left open by retiring Democrat Steve Israel.

In the 1st District, Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin holds a 15-percentage point lead against Democratic challenger Anna Throne-Holst, the former Southampton supervisor.

Steven Greenberg, with Siena College, says potential voters are likely to go with people they know or stick to their party’s choice.