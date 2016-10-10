© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Poll: Suozzi, Zeldin Lead Congressional Races On L.I.

WSHU | By JD Allen
Published October 10, 2016 at 1:17 PM EDT
Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Democrat Thomas Suozzi is running against Republican Jack Martins in the race to fill retiring Democrat Steve Israel's seat in the New York State Senate.

With less than a month to go before the election, two contested congressional races on Long Island are starting to come into focus.

A Newsday/Siena College poll shows former Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat, leading Republican State Senator Jack Martins, by 16 percentage points in the race for the 3rd Congressional District left open by retiring Democrat Steve Israel.

In the 1st District, Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin holds a 15-percentage point lead against Democratic challenger Anna Throne-Holst, the former Southampton supervisor.

Steven Greenberg, with Siena College, says potential voters are likely to go with people they know or stick to their party’s choice.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSienna College Poll2016 ElectionJack MartinsTom SuozziLee Zledin