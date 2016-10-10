LIRR Crash Injures 33, NTSB Investigating

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Saturday night’s crash and derailment between two trains on the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line in Nassau County.

In total 33 people were hurt, including seven railroad workers, when an eastbound passenger train sideswiped a moving eastbound work train after leaving the New Hyde Park station.

Governor Cuomo said, “The question is why. And rather than speculate on all the possible reasons why they sideswiped each other, I think the best course is let NTSB do their work. Let’s get the facts, and let’s go from there.”

But MTA President Thomas Prendergast says it appears that the work train “violated” the track space of the passenger train, possibly by having a piece of equipment sticking out.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, although several people suffered broken bones.