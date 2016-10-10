Haitian-Americans On L.I. Sending Aid To Hurricane Victims In Haiti

Haitian-Americans on Long Island are rallying to support family members in Haiti following the devastation of Hurricane Matthew last week.

Maryse Emmanuel Garcy with the Haitian-American Family of Long Island says many of its members have relatives who lost their homes and are unable to contact them.

“Nine out of the ten people that we talk to is directly connected with someone in Haiti who was affected,” Garcy says.

She says the organization will start a clothing drive and collect monetary donations.

“We really see it as being a very difficult time for the community.”

Other Haitian-American groups are also gearing up to provide aid.

The 2010 census shows significant Haitian populations in Uniondale, Elmont, Westbury, Baldwin and Hempstead.