Long Island News

Cuomo, Like Many, Condemns Trump

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 10, 2016 at 12:46 PM EDT
andrew_cuomo_9-3.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is one of many condemning Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his statements in the 2005 incident, where he spoke of women in vulgar terms, and described actions that many view as sexual assault.

“This was a disrespectful, sexist, derogatory statement about all women, and it should be condemned,” Cuomo said, speaking after a briefing on an accident on the Long Island Rail Road Sunday.

And Cuomo, a Democrat, who has a good working relationship with many Republicans in the state legislature, called it a “litmus test” for GOP members in New York, saying they should “stand up and say, ‘I can’t endorse this.’”

“If you stand with Trump, you stand against women,” the governor said.

Cuomo says the issue goes beyond partisan politics, saying “this garbage, this filth, doesn’t fly in New York, and we won’t tolerate it.” 

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoDonald Trump2016 Election
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
