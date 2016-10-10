Cuomo, Like Many, Condemns Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is one of many condemning Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his statements in the 2005 incident, where he spoke of women in vulgar terms, and described actions that many view as sexual assault.

“This was a disrespectful, sexist, derogatory statement about all women, and it should be condemned,” Cuomo said, speaking after a briefing on an accident on the Long Island Rail Road Sunday.

And Cuomo, a Democrat, who has a good working relationship with many Republicans in the state legislature, called it a “litmus test” for GOP members in New York, saying they should “stand up and say, ‘I can’t endorse this.’”

“If you stand with Trump, you stand against women,” the governor said.

Cuomo says the issue goes beyond partisan politics, saying “this garbage, this filth, doesn’t fly in New York, and we won’t tolerate it.”