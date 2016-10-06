Conn. Working To Upgrade DMV Service

Connecticut's Bond Commission has approved nearly $2 million to modernize the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles' outdated customer contact center.

Officials say the upgrade will improve convenience and timely service for customers.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the technology in use now was last updated in 1993 and leaves many callers stranded and unable to get through to a DMV agent.

The new, upgraded system will give customers the option to complete registration renewals over the telephone. Customers will also be able to get calls back instead of waiting on hold.

The new system should be up and running by late next year.