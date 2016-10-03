Suffolk Bus Lines, Threatened To Be Cut, Survive Another Week

The eight Suffolk County bus lines scheduled to end Monday because of budget cuts have been extended for another week.

County Legislator Duwayne Gregory says that the legislature is working to try to extend the end date even further.

“We don’t want these cuts to go into effect, but we’re almost in a position where we really have no alternative. So whatever anyone can do to help is greatly appreciated, but we should let them know that we are working diligently on our end to make it try to make it happen for at least the rest of the year.”

The cuts come as County Executive Steve Bellone tries to close a $78 million budget deficit.

Bellone says eliminating these eight routes would save about $4 million, while affecting the least number of people.