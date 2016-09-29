© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Police Seeking Grant For Gun Fire Detection System

WSHU | By Autumn McLeod
Published September 29, 2016 at 3:17 PM EDT
guns_pixabay_160929.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says he’s seeking grants to fund the ShotSpotter program, a gunfire detection system in which sensors triangulate the exact location of gunfire and officers are immediately dispatched to that site.

It is currently used in the county’s high crime areas.

County Executive Steve Bellone cut funding for ShotSpotter from his 2017 budget proposal. The county has spent about $1.5 million dollars on the system.

While the program has been a success in New York City and Nassau, a 2013 study by the Suffolk police found a large number of false reports of gunfire.

