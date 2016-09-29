© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Nassau Comptroller To Switch Parties, Run For County Executive

WSHU | By Chris Leelum
Published September 29, 2016 at 2:16 PM EDT
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos says corruption charges and financial irresponsibility in the county government has to come to an end.

Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is switching parties and says he will run for county executive as a Democrat in 2017.

Maragos says he has evolved on social issues, but it was the financial irresponsibility of the county that pushed him to defect to the Democrats.

“The loss of trust in government, the multiple corruption allegations, the waste that we see. And those are very serious issues that have been accumulating and will lead our county off the cliff.”

Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs welcomed Maragos to the party but said he must campaign for the party’s nomination for county executive like any other candidate.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNassau CountyGeorge Maragos