Nassau Comptroller To Switch Parties, Run For County Executive

Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is switching parties and says he will run for county executive as a Democrat in 2017.

Maragos says he has evolved on social issues, but it was the financial irresponsibility of the county that pushed him to defect to the Democrats.

“The loss of trust in government, the multiple corruption allegations, the waste that we see. And those are very serious issues that have been accumulating and will lead our county off the cliff.”

Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs welcomed Maragos to the party but said he must campaign for the party’s nomination for county executive like any other candidate.