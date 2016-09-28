St. John's Sells Oakdale Campus To Indian Nonprofit

St. John’s University on Long Island has sold its waterfront campus on the South Shore for $22 million to an India-based nonprofit education group.

It is unclear what the Amity Education Group, who serves over 150,000 students globally from preschool to college, will do with the former St. John’s University Oakdale campus.

A spokesperson from St. John’s says the university will continue its education and liberal arts graduate programs until July, and that they want to find another Long Island location.