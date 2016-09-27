Scenes From Outside The Presidential Debate
A third party candidate supporter expresses her thoughts on the political system.
New York State Allies for Public Education protesting high stakes testing.
Environmentalists make their point in costume.
A supporter for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.
Planned Parenthood supporters marching for Hillary Clinton.
Demonstrators from the Fight for $15 movement, which seeks fair wages and the right to unionize.
Steven Ruth, Long Island's Red Light Robin Hood, campaigning for state Senate.
Security was tight though there were fewer protestors than expected.
A supporter of Green Party candidate Jill Stein speaking to the media.
About 1,500 people showed up to demonstrate at the first presidential debate Monday night at Hofstra University on Long Island.