Malloy: Connecticut's Violent Crime Rate Lowest Since 1974

Although cases of murder and manslaughter rose by more than 30 percent in Connecticut last year, the state experienced an overall decrease in violent crime.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced Monday that recent FBI statistics show Connecticut's violent crime rate for 2015 is the lowest it's been since 1974.

Malloy said Connecticut is making strides in fostering safer communities by being smart on crime and transforming the criminal justice system. The state's population of inmates currently sits at a 20-year low.

Connecticut is one of nine states to reduce their violent crime rate over the past year. Malloy says Connecticut had the second largest drop in the country.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman says the numbers suggest citizens are more engaged in work, their communities and making a better life for themselves.