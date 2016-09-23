Conn. River Watershed Council Holds 20th Annual River Cleanup

This weekend over 2,000 volunteers are cleaning the Connecticut River and its tributaries along the four-state watershed as part of the Connecticut River Watershed Council’s 20th annual Source to Sea cleanup of the river.

Cleanup Coordinator Alicea Charamut says while the river is much cleaner than in the past, they still collect 40 to 50 tons of trash per year. She says her group is trying to help people feel more connected to the river.

“The community, they feel they’re invested in the river if they go out there and clean it. And then they feel that they’re invested in keeping it clean. And that’s where we’re going to see a reduction in trash.”

Charamut says they also use data from the cleanup to come up with policy suggestions, and one of them is to address the illegal dumping of tires along the watershed.

“Illegal dumping has been a problem, and it will continue to be problem until the state of Connecticut has a program where people can dispose of their tires easily and for free.”

Over the past 20 years, more than 8,000 tires have been found along the watershed, with almost a thousand tons of trash.