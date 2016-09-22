© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

State Officials Make Plea For Food Donations On LI

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 22, 2016 at 10:46 AM EDT
foodbank_jda_160922.jpg
JD Allen
/
WSHU
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, surrounded by volunteers for Island Harvest, speaks about the need for food donations on Long Island.

New York State leaders are concerned that Long’s Island food banks aren’t getting enough donations to help the growing number of hungry people.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Nassau and Suffolk County residents need to step up with donations to food banks.

“We look at a place like Long Island. There’s a perception that it’s abundant in affluence and that there is very small pockets of poverty but almost non-existent. Sadly that’s not true,” Hochul said.

Long Island’s largest food bank, Island Harvest, served 360,000 people last year and it’s leadership expects more demand by the end of this year.

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyNassau CountyKathy HochulFood InsecurityFood Banks
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
