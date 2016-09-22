State Officials Make Plea For Food Donations On LI

New York State leaders are concerned that Long’s Island food banks aren’t getting enough donations to help the growing number of hungry people.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Nassau and Suffolk County residents need to step up with donations to food banks.

“We look at a place like Long Island. There’s a perception that it’s abundant in affluence and that there is very small pockets of poverty but almost non-existent. Sadly that’s not true,” Hochul said.

Long Island’s largest food bank, Island Harvest, served 360,000 people last year and it’s leadership expects more demand by the end of this year.