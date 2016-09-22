Malloy And Lockheed Martin Praise First Step In Deal

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has reached a deal to keep Sikorsky Aircraft headquartered in Connecticut until 2034. Dozens of Sikorsky employees gathered on the hot black tarmac in front of the new King Stallion helicopter for the announcement on Wednesday.

Malloy has a lot to be grateful for. Last week, he cut a deal with Pratt and Whitney to keep manufacturing jet engines in the state. He says he has many people to thank for making sure Sikorsky could stay – but one person stood out.

“I want to thank my new best friend Dan, Dan Schultz, president of Sikorsky for putting your time energy and best thinking to reach the terms of this agreement,” Malloy said.

Schultz confirmed that the company had finished a nationwide search for its new helicopter production location and found cheaper places to do business than Connecticut. Malloy says he thought Sikorsky was ready to leave. That’s when he first met Schultz – for lunch this summer.

“On June 2nd this was going to another state. And we turned it around and we won it. There’s no bad news in that. We got details that really mean it’s good for everybody in the state.”

The agreement would increase Sikorsky’s investments in state suppliers by an estimated $6 billion.

Malloy says the union that represents Sikorsky workers and the State Assembly should vote in special session by September 28 to approve the deal.

Since the spring, state Republicans have criticized Malloy for not having done enough to keep General Electric from moving its headquarters out of Connecticut.