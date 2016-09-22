Chromium In Drinking Water Raises Concerns In Conn. And L.I.

A national water quality study has revealed that many drinking water samples from Long Island and Connecticut have tested positive for the toxin, chromium-6, made famous in the film “Erin Brokovich.”

Dr. David Andrews, with the Environmental Working Group, who ran the study, says the levels of chromium-6 don’t exceed the maximum limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“You don’t have to run away screaming. Don’t avoid drinking water. But it raises concerns about this contaminant in our drinking water and it really raises concerns about federal regulation and the ability of our government to ensure our drinking water is safe.” Andrews added that even a little exposure to chromium-6 can cause cancer, reproductive problems and liver damage.

The study calls on the EPA to lower its maximum allowable limit of the toxic industrial byproduct.