© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hofstra, Nassau Prepare For Thousands Of Debate Protestors

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 21, 2016 at 3:03 PM EDT
Hofstra University
Frank Eltman
/
AP

Nassau County police say they are preparing for 10,000 protesters to gather at Hofstra University for Monday’s first Presidential Debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano says the county will spend between $1.5-2 million protecting the debate.

“Obviously in the times that we live in, heightened police presence, preparation, and security is job one. It’s taking more resources than ever before,” Mangano said.

Hofstra hosted Presidential Debates in 2008 and 2012. Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says that experience is crucial in protecting this year’s debate.

“This is arguably the most significant security event in the last 30 years in Nassau County.”

Hofstra’s North Campus is practically on lockdown already, with barricades and state troopers checking ID. A “Free Speech Zone” will be set up on Monday on Hempstead Turnpike and on the South Campus.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNassau County2016 ElectionHofstraPresidential Debate
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan