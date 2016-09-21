Hofstra, Nassau Prepare For Thousands Of Debate Protestors

Nassau County police say they are preparing for 10,000 protesters to gather at Hofstra University for Monday’s first Presidential Debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano says the county will spend between $1.5-2 million protecting the debate.

“Obviously in the times that we live in, heightened police presence, preparation, and security is job one. It’s taking more resources than ever before,” Mangano said.

Hofstra hosted Presidential Debates in 2008 and 2012. Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says that experience is crucial in protecting this year’s debate.

“This is arguably the most significant security event in the last 30 years in Nassau County.”

Hofstra’s North Campus is practically on lockdown already, with barricades and state troopers checking ID. A “Free Speech Zone” will be set up on Monday on Hempstead Turnpike and on the South Campus.