Connecticut News

Congressman Himes Reacts To N.Y., N.J. Bombs

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 19, 2016 at 5:46 PM EDT
himes_al_160919.jpg
Ann Lopez
/
WSHU
Congressman Jim Himes, D-CT4, being interviewed by WSHU Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma on Monday at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.

U.S. Representative Jim Himes, D-CT4, is encouraging people in the tri-state area to go about their normal business despite the bomb explosions in New York City and New Jersey over the weekend.

Himes is a member of the Intelligence Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. He says he’s confident the military and law enforcement are keeping the country safe from major terrorist attacks.

“You just hope that the attacks that do get through are the work of lone wolves and that as awful as it was that people were wounded, that they are as ineffective as what we’ve seen so far.”

Himes says people shouldn’t be deterred from going into New York City.

“We are tough and we’re resilient and we are not letting a couple of terrorists, or whatever they may prove to be, win by giving in to their desire to see us scared, to see us afraid to do our jobs so we are going to go about our business as usual.”

WSHU caught up with Himes as he visited a veterans program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutJim HimesTerrorism
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma