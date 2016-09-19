Congressman Himes Reacts To N.Y., N.J. Bombs

U.S. Representative Jim Himes, D-CT4, is encouraging people in the tri-state area to go about their normal business despite the bomb explosions in New York City and New Jersey over the weekend.

Himes is a member of the Intelligence Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. He says he’s confident the military and law enforcement are keeping the country safe from major terrorist attacks.

“You just hope that the attacks that do get through are the work of lone wolves and that as awful as it was that people were wounded, that they are as ineffective as what we’ve seen so far.”

Himes says people shouldn’t be deterred from going into New York City.

“We are tough and we’re resilient and we are not letting a couple of terrorists, or whatever they may prove to be, win by giving in to their desire to see us scared, to see us afraid to do our jobs so we are going to go about our business as usual.”

WSHU caught up with Himes as he visited a veterans program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.