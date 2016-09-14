Rep. Zeldin: DOD Should Pay For Well Water Contamination

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, wants the Department of Defense to cover the cost of connecting some Westhampton homeowners to the municipal water supply.

About 100 homes share seven private wells that have been contaminated by chemicals from Gabreski Air National Guard Base.

“It also shouldn’t be a cost borne by the private homeowners to have to pay for a cleanup or access to safe or drinkable water,” Zeldin said.

These chemicals got into the groundwater supply after training exercises that used industrial strength firefighting foam.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has identified the Department of Defense as the responsible party.

In the meantime, Zeldin says the Defense Department will take steps to provide homeowners with drinking water.