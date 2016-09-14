L.I. Town Pushes For Large Solar Projects

The Town of Brookhaven on Long Island wants to give commercial properties leeway to build bigger – that is, only if they install rooftop solar panels.

Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine wants to change the town zoning code to allow for large-scale solar panels on rooftops and parking lots.

Earlier this year, Romaine had opposed National Grid’s plan to clear hundreds of acres of trees to build New York’s largest solar energy power farm near the former Shoreham Nuclear Plant.

“It's going to be on lands that are previously cleared. We are not taking down any more trees. No large solar has taken down a tree in Brookhaven yet,” Romaine said.

Brookhaven has at least seven solar projects on town property, none of which took down trees.

A public hearing is scheduled for September 29.