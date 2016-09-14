Auditors: UConn Misused Funds

State auditors say the University of Connecticut has been misusing state money that was earmarked for maintenance, diverting it instead to renovation and construction projects on campus.

The state auditors' report released Tuesday covers the fiscal years that ended in July 2014 and July 2015.

Auditors say they found more than $49 million in deferred maintenance money that was spent on projects such as increasing seating at a dining hall, renovating laboratories and improving the safety of pedestrian walkways.

In its written response, the school says it believes the money was used appropriately to repair or renovate undermaintained facilities or bring projects up to current standards.

The school says it has reported the use of the funding to the legislature and other state agencies without objection.