N.Y. Reopens Window For 9/11 First Responders To Seek Benefits, Lost Wages

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is extending the deadline for workers seeking lost wages and medical benefits from their involvement in the rescue, recovery and cleanup of the September 11

terror attacks.

Cuomo says the thousands of men and women who stepped up after the attacks are now grappling with the effects, and they deserve benefits.

The new law allows individuals to receive compensation for new injuries and illnesses that were caused by the attacks but had previously been denied because of late filing.

The deadline for workers and volunteers to register for benefits under the World Trade Center Disability Law is now September 11, 2018.

The bill was signed by the governor on Sunday.