Connecticut News

Commission Rejects Proposed Site For Sandy Hook Memorial

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 12, 2016 at 9:11 AM EDT
newtownmemorial_aprobertfbukaty_160912.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home in Newtown, Conn., in 2013.

The latest proposed site for a permanent memorial to the Sandy Hook school shooting victims has been rejected because planners say it is too close to a nearby hunting and fishing club.

Kyle Lyddy is the chairman of a commission the town set up to build the memorial. He says it would be inappropriate to put a memorial in an area where gunshots can be routinely heard.

Lyddy says among other criteria, the commission wants a location that is relatively secluded, has no wetlands or other environmental issues and is out of earshot of sirens or gunfire.

The commission hasn't set a date for when the memorial would be completed.

Connecticut NewsNewtownSandy HookConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin