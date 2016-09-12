Commission Rejects Proposed Site For Sandy Hook Memorial

The latest proposed site for a permanent memorial to the Sandy Hook school shooting victims has been rejected because planners say it is too close to a nearby hunting and fishing club.

Kyle Lyddy is the chairman of a commission the town set up to build the memorial. He says it would be inappropriate to put a memorial in an area where gunshots can be routinely heard.

Lyddy says among other criteria, the commission wants a location that is relatively secluded, has no wetlands or other environmental issues and is out of earshot of sirens or gunfire.

The commission hasn't set a date for when the memorial would be completed.