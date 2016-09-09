U.S. Congressional Candidate Shaban Opens Campaign Office In Bridgeport

John Shaban, the Republican running against Connecticut 4th District Democratic Congressman Jim Himes, opened his campaign headquarters in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Shaban is a partner at a Greenwich law firm. He lives in Redding, a small town he represents in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Bridgeport is the poorest city in a Congressional District that includes most of Fairfield County and some of Connecticut’s wealthiest towns.

Shaban says he’s the first Republican to place his general election headquarters in Bridgeport, which is an overwhelmingly Democratic city with no elected Republicans.

Shaban says, “We are living in a state that’s the wealthiest state per capita and most of that wealth is in our district, but at the same time towns like Bridgeport and some of our other towns in the district have failing schools and broken roads.”

Shaban says he’s running for Congress to bring more resources back from Washington and send less in taxes to Washington.

Himes, the incumbent Democrat, is from Greenwich. He has held the seat since 2008 when he defeated Chris Shays, the last Republican member of Congress from Connecticut, who had held the seat for 20 years.