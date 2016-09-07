© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Judge: Conn. Education Funding System 'Irrational And Unconstitutional'

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published September 7, 2016 at 1:37 PM EDT
classroom_pixabay_160907.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A Connecticut Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the state's public education funding system is irrational and unconstitutional.

In his ruling Hartford Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher said Connecticut must come up with a new public education funding formula within 180 days. He says the formula has to ensure that the state's poorest school districts have resources to provide an adequate education to students.

The ruling comes in an 11-year-old case that was filed by the Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding, a non-profit group formed by several cities, towns, local boards of education, parents groups and public school students. They allege that the state’s current education funding system is unfair and unconstitutional and results in more money for wealthy districts, while poorer districts suffer.

The state has argued that all public schools are adequately funded and there has been no evidence to show that spending more would lead to better test scores.

However, recent standardized test scores show that more than 70 percent of students in the state richest towns meet third-grade reading goals, while nearly 70 percent of students in the least affluent towns do not.

The case is expected to end up before the state Supreme Court.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
