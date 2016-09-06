Suffolk Launches Campaign To Prevent Car Break-Ins

Suffolk County police want residents to lock their car doors after parking. Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says the department's new “Lock It” campaign aims to prevent the hundreds of car break-ins that happen every month.

Sini says that most break-ins are crimes of opportunity, and there is a direct correlation between drug abuse and break-ins.

“Often times these are folks suffering from addiction, and we’re seeing a lot of folks addicted to heroin and other opiates commit these types of crimes.”

Sini says it is a countywide issue and no particular area of Suffolk is targeted.

The department is partnering with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to roll out the public service campaign.