© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

App Promises Faster Response Time To School Threats

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 6, 2016 at 2:51 PM EDT
smartphones_pixabay_160906.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

This year officials from 13 Nassau County school districts have a smartphone app that can quickly notify police of an active shooter in a school.

Nassau officials say they have spent almost $1.5 million on the app and hope all public and private schools will take advantage it.

Lee Mendel, founder and CEO of the Massapequa-based Intralogic Solutions, developed the app. He says schools will be better prepared to face a Newtown-type scenario.  

“You know, seconds matter, seconds save lives: We really put this technology together to really enhance the response time to hopefully save some seconds that will save lives. ”

If there were an active shooter, school administrators would be able to contact Nassau police at the push of a button on the app. Once activated, police can view real-time surveillance cameras and even lock and unlock doors.

Mendel says more Nassau and some Suffolk County schools are also evaluating the app.   

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandappschool safetyMassapequaSchool Shootings
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen