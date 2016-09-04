© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Two L.I. Fishermen

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published September 4, 2016 at 5:45 PM EDT
herminehamptons_apjenniferpeltz_160904.jpg
Jennifer Peltz
/
AP
Beachgoers stand at the edge of the water on Sunday in Bridgehampton, N.Y., on the southeastern shore of Long Island, where the effects of storm system Hermine could be seen in the rough surf and a ban on swimming.

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two men swept away by a wave in Long Island Sound.

Three men were fishing in a creek on the north shore of Long Island when a wave knocked them off the jetty and pulled them into the Sound. One man made it ashore, but powerful rip currents pulled the other two out to sea. The Coast Guard called off the search when their bodies washed ashore. Lieutenant Bradley Nelson of the U.S. Coast Guard says as Hermine hovers off shore, search and rescue operations will become more increasingly difficult.

"If our inlets are closed it makes it very difficult for us to pass through there. It hinders our operations to the point where we need to get a Coast Guard helicopter instead."

Beaches and marinas were also closed throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut spoiling the holiday weekend. Ferry service to the barrier islands has been suspended leaving thousands of vacationers to shelter in place. 

Tags

Long Island NewsU.S. Coast GuardLong IslandHermine
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane