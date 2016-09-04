Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Two L.I. Fishermen

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two men swept away by a wave in Long Island Sound.

Three men were fishing in a creek on the north shore of Long Island when a wave knocked them off the jetty and pulled them into the Sound. One man made it ashore, but powerful rip currents pulled the other two out to sea. The Coast Guard called off the search when their bodies washed ashore. Lieutenant Bradley Nelson of the U.S. Coast Guard says as Hermine hovers off shore, search and rescue operations will become more increasingly difficult.

"If our inlets are closed it makes it very difficult for us to pass through there. It hinders our operations to the point where we need to get a Coast Guard helicopter instead."

Beaches and marinas were also closed throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut spoiling the holiday weekend. Ferry service to the barrier islands has been suspended leaving thousands of vacationers to shelter in place.