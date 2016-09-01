Malloy Pledges Support To Stop Gun Violence In Bridgeport

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has pledged state and federal law enforcement support to help the city of Bridgeport respond to an uptick in gun violence. Malloy said this on Thursday after a closed door meeting in Bridgeport with FBI agents, as well as state and local law enforcement officials.

Less than two weeks ago, at about 1:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning, 13 people were shot at an outdoor house party on the East Side of Bridgeport. Police say the perpetrators were two gunmen who opened fire from behind bushes on the side of the house. They suspect the shooting is linked to increased gang activity.

Governor Malloy says federal, state and local law enforcement have a plan to deal with this.

“If you are one of these perpetrators we are coming for you. We are after you. If you have a gun, and in many cases we know who does, we are coming for you.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says gang members should not expect to find a safe haven in the city.

“You are not going to find safe havens in the housing projects. You are not going to find safe havens by anonymity because with agencies coming together, as they are doing, even with a more intense effort, this will result in the closure of the cases that are out there now.”

There were four homicides reported in Bridgeport in the first six months of the year, down from a year ago. In the past two months, incidents of gun violence have increased. The house party shooting was the most dramatic.