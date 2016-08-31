Stamford Celebrates Restaurant Week
Tables are set at Cantina Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill
Lea Trusty
The bar at Cantina
Lea Trusty
A frozen drink from Quatro Pazzi, an Italian restaurant with locations in Stamford and Fairfield
Lea Trusty
The Fez serves Moroccan food and features live music
Lea Trusty
It’s Restaurant Week in Stamford, Connecticut, and 31 restaurants are taking part this year.
Jacqueline Wetenhall is vice president of Stamford Downtown, which organized the event.
Wetenhall says, “Restaurant Week is a time for people to try new restaurants out. The restaurants put a lot of effort into those prix fixe menus, in terms of trying to make them very value-oriented.”
Wetenhall says the majority of restaurants are locally owned. This is the 14th year Restaurant Week has been held in Stamford. It runs through Sunday.