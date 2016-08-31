Stamford Celebrates Restaurant Week

It’s Restaurant Week in Stamford, Connecticut, and 31 restaurants are taking part this year.

Jacqueline Wetenhall is vice president of Stamford Downtown, which organized the event.

Wetenhall says, “Restaurant Week is a time for people to try new restaurants out. The restaurants put a lot of effort into those prix fixe menus, in terms of trying to make them very value-oriented.”

Wetenhall says the majority of restaurants are locally owned. This is the 14th year Restaurant Week has been held in Stamford. It runs through Sunday.