Partners Pull Out Of New England Gas Pipeline Project

Plans for a pipeline that would bring increased supplies of natural gas to New England have suffered a setback. Eversource and National Grid had teamed up with Spectra Energy to construct Access Northeast, but are now backing away from the deal.

The project would have expanded and upgraded the existing Algonquin natural gas pipeline that runs from Pennsylvania through New York into Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but last week the state Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts rejected the utilities’ proposal to charge ratepayers for a portion of the more than $3 billion project.

Spectra says Access Northeast would help to meet the growing demand for energy in New England while saving the region billions of dollars in electric generation costs.

Opponents raised environmental concerns over the pipeline and questioned the need for additional natural gas capacity in the region.

According to the Massachusetts Patriot Ledger, Spectra spokesman said the company is still planning to move forward with the project.