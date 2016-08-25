© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Parents Suing Conn., Say State Restricts School Choice

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 25, 2016 at 10:19 AM EDT
schoolbuses_flickralexstarr_160519.jpg
Alex Starr
/
Flickr

Connecticut is facing a lawsuit over its restrictions on magnet schools, charter schools and school choice programs. Three parents and a grandmother filed the federal suit Tuesday on behalf of seven children.

The lawsuit claims that the current restrictions on school choice are unconstitutional and that they have forced thousands of low-income and minority students to attend low-performing schools.

Governor Dannel Malloy, state Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell and other officials are named as defendants in the suit.

The nonprofit group, Students Matter, of Menlo Park, California, is supporting the plaintiffs.

Students Matter says the state's restrictions, which include a moratorium on new magnet schools, have deepened one of the largest achievement gaps in the country.

The state Education Department counters that Connecticut has high quality public education. They cite record high graduation rates, rising test scores and more school options.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationConnecticutSchool Choice
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner