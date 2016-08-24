© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Food And Books Make A Perfect Pairing For Kids In Need In Conn.

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 24, 2016 at 12:08 PM EDT
A young girl selects her free book as part of the United Way of Greater Haven's partnership with New Haven Reads.
Lea Trusty
The table is stacked with a variety of books for young readers.
Lea Trusty
The United Way of Greater New Haven's food truck offers free meals and fresh produce to community members in need.
Lea Trusty
Volunteers assemble bags of produce for distribution from the truck.
Lea Trusty
Volunteers from the Connecticut Food Bank ready to pass out meals and produce at the window.
Lea Trusty

A United Way food truck has started giving out more than just food in New Haven. Along with a nutritious meal, kids are also taking home one free book of their choice.

On Tuesday the food truck was parked in the parking lot of New Haven’s Cornell-Scott Health Center. The United Way’s Beth Pellegrino stood over a table full of books as a young girl walks up holding her lunch – a sandwich and juice.

“You’re going to kindergarten? Oh my goodness. You’re going to first grade? So, I think there’s some books over this way. Come check ‘em out.”

There’s classics like “The Little Prince” and “Mrs. Frisbee and the Rats of NIMH” for slightly older readers, but Pellegrino finds picture books for the younger ones.

“What do you like reading about?” “Um. Barbie.” “You like reading about Barbies? Well, look at this.”

There happens to be a Barbie picture book right there on the table next to her.

“How lucky are you? Do you want this? To take home?” “Thank you.”

This is one of a few United Ways across the country that have paired food with books. Jennifer Heath, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater New Haven, says, “We know that feeding kids’ bodies is really important, but we also know it’s really important to feed kids’ minds.”

So the group got in touch with New Haven Reads, a local literacy group.

“So that kids had the opportunity to pick out a book, and hopefully read, and really enjoy the sensation of getting lost in the book’s pages.”

Heath says the United Way of Greater New Haven really hopes to make this books-and-food pairing a regular happening from now on.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
