Study: School Threats On The Decline In Conn.

Threatening calls and messages to schools have decreased in Connecticut in recent years, according to new numbers from the state Department of Education.

There were 35 school threats in Connecticut in the 2014-2015 school year. That’s less than half as many as there were five years ago. These threats could be phoned-in bomb scares, or they could be threats done through text or social media – anything that could cause damage to a school, to students or to staff.

Even though some of these threats turn out to be hoaxes, police can’t ignore them, and they can lead to major disruptions like lockdowns or cancellations.

Last year a study by a national school security organization found school threats more than doubled nationwide during a similar time period.