13 Injured In Bridgeport Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a house party in Bridgeport that wounded 13 people early Sunday morning. No one was killed, but one person was left in critical condition after being shot in the face.

According to police, at least two shooters fired at partygoers through hedges in the house’s backyard. All victims were in the rear part of the house. Police said most of the victims were shot in the legs and left the hospital after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

In a statement on Sunday, Congressman Jim Himes, whose district includes Bridgeport, called the shooting "senseless." He said Congress should pass stricter gun control measures to prevent more shootings.

There’s no motive yet for the shooting, but police say they expect to make an arrest soon.