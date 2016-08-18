Stamford Considers Food Truck Regulations

The City of Stamford is considering new regulations for food trucks.

The Public Safety & Health Committee met Thursday night to discuss the proposal, which came in response to complaints from police about pedestrian safety.

Matt Quinones, Vice-Chair of the Committee, says Stamford Police are concerned that food truck lines often spill into the streets, and they fear for the safety of pedestrians.

Currently, there’s no limit on the number of trucks or where they can set up shop. The proposal would create a Food Truck Committee to come up with those rules.

Quinones says the Public Safety & Health committee is seeking vendor input on how the proposed regulations could affect their business.