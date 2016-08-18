Conn. State Senator Looney Needs Kidney

Connecticut Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven needs a new kidney. This was made public on a Facebook post by Father James Manship, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Haven, where Looney was a parishioner in his youth.

Senator Looney says he’s just been approved for a kidney transplant at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and he feels fine right now.

He says he’s thankful that Father Manship posted the appeal on Facebook because the average wait for a kidney transplant for those who don’t have a family match is four to five years.

“I wanted to use my own condition as a way to help highlight awareness and indicate that people should be cognizant of this as a form of service that they should consider. Whether it’s being a donor, a living donor for a friend, or making sure that they tick off that box for use of their organs after death.”

Looney is running for re-election this year, unopposed, and doesn’t expect his condition will affect his work at the state legislature in any way. He might have to take some time off for the transplant after it’s scheduled.

Looney is one of the longest serving Democrats in the state legislature. He was first elected to the state House in 1980.